Wicklow’s Fionn Stephens (12) becomes double Irish Moto GP champion

ROUNDWOOD’S Fionn Stephens has sealed two Irish junior motorbike championship wins, despite serious engine trouble and missing a race due to international commitments.

Entering his first year at Colaiste Chraobh Abhann secondary school in Kilcoole, the 12-year-old has now won five Irish championships since he started racing motorbikes in 2019. His latest victory came on Sunday, August 19 at Athboy Karting Circuit in County Meath, where he beat championship rival Buster Sherman Boyd in the penultimate round of the Bikeworld Pitbike 140 championship, also know as the ‘Jnr Elite Class’.

Going into the event, Fionn only had to finish ahead of Buster to be crowned overall champion. He won the first race, then took took seconds, finish ahead of Buster in each.

That was the ninth round of the championship, which began in April, and had not all been plain sailing for the rising star from Wicklow.

Fionn proudly clutching some of the many titles he won.

At rounds 7 and 8 held in Watergrass Hill, County Cork, Fionn’s bike suffered major engine problems, which caused him to finish last on the grid. His championship bid looked all but over. However, friends in the paddock rallied to help and he was offered a new bike to complete the round. He had never ridden this bike before lining up.

Despite the hiccup, Fionn showed his class to battle his way from back of 15-strong field to cross the finish line first, a feat he repeated in the third race of the day to achieve an overall win at that round. He secure the championship win in the next round and will miss the final event due to a race in Spain on September 8.

Widely-recognised as the home of young up-and-coming Moto GP riders, Fionn has been competing in Spain in the Moto5 class since March and has engagements up until November this year.

He goes into those international events a double Irish champion for this year, with his Bikeworld Ovhale 140 title, also known as the ‘Jnr Mini GP Class’, coming earlier this summer.

Fionn wrapped up the win at the Watergrasshill circuit in rounds 7 and 8, winning five out of six races. These results saw Fionn secure the Irish Jnr Mini-GP Ovhale 140 championship title with a 25-point lead. He went on to Athboy to round 9 and won all three races.