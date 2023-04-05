Wicklow’s cyclists gear up for South East Road Club sportive

Father and daughter Aine and Colm O'Sullivan of the Wicklow Triathlon Club pictured at South East Road Club's '3 Peaks Challenge' sportive last year.

Anticipation is building in Wicklow ahead of the South East Road Club’s ‘3 Peaks Challenge’ sportive, which is set to take place at the Arklow Rocks GAA club on Emoclew Road on Sunday, April 16 at 9.30 a.m.

Crossing some of the highest and most challenging peaks in Wicklow, a 107km route – with 1600m of vertical ascent – and a shorter 70km route will lead cyclists from around the country through some of the most stunning vistas Ireland has to offer.

The popular event is organised by members of the South East Road Club (SERC) in Arklow, a respected club with a rich tradition that has been nurturing cyclists from around the Garden County for over two decades.

With more than 100 riders enjoying a fantastic day out in Wicklow’s hills last year, SERC Secretary, Brian Leader, expects cyclists from around the country to turn out en masse again.

“The sportive has been taking place for a number of years now and we normally get about 100 cyclists on the day from around the country,” Brian said.

“Last year was our first year back, after not hosting the challenge for a few years because of Covid. This year we’re going to be donating the proceeds to local charities, which will make the day extra special.

“It’s for amateur cyclists and not intended to be competitive, but you do see it bring out the competitive streak in some people!

“There are a couple of routes on the day, so that if somebody doesn’t want to partake in the 107km route, the shorter 70km route might be a bit more attractive. There will be refreshments provided during the sportive and afterwards in the Arklow Rock GAA Club.

“The event ill be run by SERC members, who hail from around Arklow and its surrounding villages, with a fair few from Gorey too.

“We’re really excited to welcome everyone to Arklow on Sunday, April 16 and can't wait to see them take part on the day.”

South East Road Club’s ‘3 Peaks Challenge’ sportive 2023 will depart from the Arklow Rocks GAA club on Emoclew on Sunday, April 16 at 9.30 a.m. It is not mandatory to hold a Cycling Ireland licence to participate – one day licences are available to purchase if necessary.

For event info and registration go to eventmaster.ie/event/q39QcP7SQ