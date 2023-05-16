Wicklow’s Codling Wind Park project successful in Ireland’s first wind energy auction

Thomas Gellert and Scott Sutherland, Co-Project Directors of Codling Wind Park, pictured at a recent public consultation event at the Glenview Hotel.

CODLING Wind Park has been successful in Ireland’s first ever offshore wind energy auction.

Codling Wind Park is a proposed offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, approximately 13-22 kilometres off the County Wicklow coast, between Greystones and Wicklow town.

EirGrid has provisionally confirmed that Codling Wind Park’s bid under the Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS) has been successful, ahead of final auction results to be issued in mid-June.

Codling Wind Park is a 50:50 joint venture between EDF Renewables and Fred Olsen Seawind and will have an expected capacity of up to 1,300 megawatts (MW), with the potential to supply the equivalent of over one million Irish homes with low carbon, locally produced, low-cost electricity, and to save almost 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Commenting on the successful bid, Codling Wind Park Co-Project Directors Scott Sutherland and Thomas Gellert said: “This is a great day in the fight against climate change, and for Ireland’s plans to become energy self-sufficient.

With Codling Wind Park’s successful bid, Ireland’s largest Phase 1 offshore project of 1,300MW capacity, moves a considerable step closer to reality.

“There is an immense wealth of low-carbon, potential power available in the seas around this country. Today’s successful auction results will increase confidence in Ireland’s ability to realise the opportunities of offshore energy.

“We look forward to working with the government, state agencies and most of all local communities to ensure that the significant benefits of Irish offshore energy can be delivered to the people of Ireland.”

Matthieu Hue, CEO of EDF Renewables UK and Ireland, welcomed the news as a positive step forward for the Irish offshore industry.

“We’re delighted that Codling Wind Park has been successful with its ORESS bid. As the country’s largest Phase 1 offshore wind farm, Codling will be crucial to Ireland meeting its renewable energy targets and securing its energy supply.

“EDF Renewables is a major player in the global offshore wind market, and we’re committed to drawing on that international experience to support Ireland in capitalising on its immense offshore wind potential.

“Today’s announcement is an important step on that journey. Together with our joint venture partner we will build on this positive news and work closely with our project partners, the Irish Government, and other stakeholders to deliver on what will be one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in Ireland this decade,” he said.

Lars Bender, CEO of Fred. Olsen Seawind commented: “We are very pleased with today’s result, which proves the strong, experienced joint venture partnership and the good collaboration between the partners as well as with the supply chain.

“The success today is a significant testimony to all the hard work carried out by Codling Wind Park and the shareholder teams to reach this point. On behalf of the joint venture partners, we thank all involved and look forward to the journey ahead of us.

“As the largest offshore wind farm project in Ireland, considerable economic benefit will be brought to Ireland.

“We look forward to engaging further with local communities, government and supply chain in developing Ireland’s offshore wind skills base and contributing towards Ireland succeeding in delivering on climate change targets.”