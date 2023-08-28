Wicklow’s coastal litter black spots ‘disappearing’ according to new study

Brittas Bay in Wicklow has been upgraded from 'moderatley littered' to 'clean To European norms' according to a new IBAL litter survey.

An annual survey of coasts and inland waterways has awarded Bray and Brittas Bay ‘clean to European norms’ status, with the latter improving on last year’s assessment, where it was deemed ‘moderately littered’.

Undertaken by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL), the study of 33 areas nationwide revealed the most littered areas that have been cleaned and showed that the majority of Irish beaches are falling short of clean status despite the unsettled summer lowering visitor numbers.

In June and July, beaches, harbours, rivers and their immediate environs were monitored by An Taisce, who documented a 50 per cent rise in clean sites. The survey again found that coastal areas are more littered than towns, which IBAL researches as part of its Anti-Litter League programme.

An Taisce’s report on Brittas Bay stated: “Brittas Bay Beach and the associated car parks and Brittas Bay North and Brittas Bay South were very much deserving of the top litter grade. There were plenty of litter bins at the pedestrian access to the beach and another series of bins at a separate access from South Beach Car Park.

“Litter bins were freshly presented, in good order and not overflowing. There were no litter issues in the area surrounding the recycle facility at South Beach Car Park. Life-belts / visitor information signage were in good order and there was minimal graffiti.

“Apart from a very occasional bucket and spade buried/sticking out of the sand and some cigarette butts at the base of the picnic tables, there were no obvious litter issues. The number of visitors to the beach at the time of surveys was low due to poor weather.”

Meanwhile, An Taisce’s report on Bray seafront noted: “Bray beach/promenade/environs scored very well in last summer's survey and things were no different this time around. It was exceptionally clean, with the beach spotless.

“There was a virtual absence of litter throughout the remainder of the survey area – a small accumulation of cigarette butts in one car park and minor food-related items along the promenade.

“The promenade, bicycle paths, playground, seating areas, planting, band-stand etc. were all very well presented and maintained. There were ample bins throughout the extensive survey area, albeit with limited opportunity for recycling.

“Increasingly we are seeing the opportunity to separate waste right beside regular street bins and not just dedicated recycle areas – with such a heavily used and extensive area, this seems like a missed opportunity at Bray seafront.

“The water refill station is a great addition. Signage in the area was generally in good order but graffiti was very much a feature on the dedicated dog fouling bins. A nice feature is the tie-in with Tidy Towns with the planter boxes towards the end of the promenade.”

A few kilometres further north, Killiney was also classified as a clean beach, with Salthill in Galway and Tramore in Waterford also on the list.

“Over an unsettled summer, where our beaches attracted far fewer numbers than normal, one might have expected the majority to be virtually free of litter,” says Conor Horgan of IBAL.

“Unfortunately, this does not reflect the state of our coastal environment. There is much 'long lie’ litter and waste coming in from the sea, and this is compounded by litter from those who continue to frequent our coastline despite the inclement weather.”

Disposable vapes were revealed as an emerging form of litter, encountered in 1 in 7 of all visits, making them significantly more common on our beaches than on our streets.

“This time last year, we were not seeing this form of litter at all, so its rapid emergence is worrying. So, too, is its impact on our environment,” warned Conor.

“IBAL favours the banning of disposable vapes, which, it contends, run counter to the notion of a circular economy. Vapes contain electronics, chemical waste and single-use plastic, which breaks down into microparticles, endangering sea life.

“At a time when we are urgently trying to reduce plastic pollution in our oceans, the emergence of vapes is concerning.”