Wicklow’s Beyond the Trees lands two national architecture awards

BEYOND the Trees at Avondale House and Forest Park has won two major Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) awards.

The RIAI works to inspire excellence in architecture to deliver a sustainable and resilient future and the awards recognise the contribution Registered Architects make to the built environment.

Beyond the Trees, an iconic treetop walk at Avondale House and Forest Park, created by van Dijk Architects and Stöger + Kölbl Architekten took home the award for the Cultural and Public Buildings category, recognising the significant contribution made by the project to culture.

The Universal Design category also recognised Beyond the Trees and van Dijk Architects and Stöger + Kölbl Architekten as the winner for its excellence in design.

President Michael D. Higgins launched Beyond the Trees in July of last year, which was the first of its kind in Ireland and features a fully accessible treetop walk and viewing tower, which takes everyone right into the heart of the forest in Avondale.

You can weave your way along the walkway exploring the trees, from top to bottom, then whizz down back to earth on a gigantic spiral slide, or take a more leisurely stroll down the gently slopped boardwalk.

RIAI President, Charlotte Sheridan MRIAI, said: “We are delighted to be here at the 34th annual RIAI Architecture Awards, to celebrate the value that architecture brings to society through excellence in design innovation – from our urban spaces in towns and cities and our workplaces, to our healthcare buildings and homes. I would like to congratulate the 19 winners of this year’s Architecture Awards on their outstanding designs, which represent the contribution that architecture can bring to the creation of an inclusive and sustainable society.