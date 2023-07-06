Wicklow’s Beyond the Pale Festival 2024 early bird tickets go on sale

The Beyond the Pale festival will return to Glendalough, Wicklow between June 21 and 23 next year.

The Beyond the Pale festival will return to Glendalough, Wicklow between June 21 and 23 next year. Photo: Glen Bollard

Beyond the Pale organisers have confirmed that the blossoming event will return to the Glendalough Estate in Wicklow next year, from June 21 to June 23, with this year’s attendees able to book from this morning.

Back for the third time, next year’s festivities promise to be bigger and better than ever, with an increased capacity for up to 12,500 (up from 10,000) revellers, who will be welcomed into ancient and picturesque Glendalough with open arms.

A limited amount of early bird tickets are available for next year’s festival from Friday, July 7 at 10am. They cost €179 for a weekend ticket, with children’s tickets also going on sale at the cheaper rate of €39.

As a special thank you to festival goers, there are very limited early bird tickets available a full 24 hours ahead of everyone else for this cohort. From 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, they will be able to access tickets via a code sent to their email inboxes. Early birds are very limited and will likely sell out quickly once they go on general sale on Friday.

With headline acts like Grace Jones, John Hopkins and Hot Chip gracing this year’s line-up, and all manner of theatre, wellness retreats and scrumptious; food on offer, social media has been awash with praise for the fledgling festival.

“What a beautiful and essential event Beyond the Pale has already become,” Irvine Welsh said. “You can have pounding dance hedonism, cool bands, high camp theatrics or a wellness retreat in the most wonderful tranquil surroundings. It's more than a festival, it's complete rehab from the nonsense of everyday life.”

“My second year at Beyond The Pale was even better than the first — bigger and better,” Carl Loben, Editor of DJ Mag added. “This boutique beauty is so well organised, has really cool bookings, the friendliest vibe and gorgeous surroundings, and the attention to detail is immense.

“In just its second edition, Beyond The Pale is quickly becoming a shining gem of the summer music scene... An uplifting

celebration, there's not the space in print to cover every moment of class there,” James Hendicott of the Dublin Gazette commented.

To book your early bird tickets visit itsbeyondthepale.ie