Wicklow water and fire services staff plan industrial action

SIPTU has notified Wicklow Council of upcoming industrial action by their Wicklow members in the water services and retained fire services.

Water Services staff who are SIPTU and SIPTU LAPO members will withdraw their labour and place pickets for 48 hours, commencing at midnight on Wednesday, June 7 until 12 a.m. on Thursday, June 8. SIPTU and SIPTU LAPO members will not be reporting for work during this time.

Retained firefighters who are SIPTU members will commence industrial action on Tuesday, June 6, which will see non-co-operation outside of responding to emergency calls.

This action will include non-cooperation with training, drills and radio calls, to be replaced by mobile phones to the RSFO (Roistered Senior Fire Officer), rather than through the Emergency Response Coordination Centre ERCC/MRCC etc.

On Tuesday, June 13 there will be rolling strikes across all retained Fire Services, followed by all-out strikes across all Retained Fire Services on Tuesday, June 20.

SIPTU has confirmed that the provisions of the Code of Practice on Dispute Procedures (including in Essential Services) will be adhered to by their members in water services and retained fire services in the course of the disputes.

Speaking ahead of the planned industrial actions, a spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said: “It is probable that during the course of the industrial action pickets will be placed at entrances to a number of Council buildings. However please be assured essential services will continue to be delivered.”