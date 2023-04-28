Wicklow urgently needs community neurorehabilitation team – Deputy Whitmore

Caroline Leonard from Enniskerry addressing the launch. She is living with an acquired brain injury following brain surgery as a result of a brain haemorrhage.

NEUROLOGICAL patients in west Wicklow are being failed by the current shortfall in community neurorehabilitation teams in Ireland, according to the Neurological Alliance of Ireland (NAI) .

The NAI has launched a new campaign seeking commitments from elected representatives and the HSE to tackle the absence of a community neurorehabilitation team in CHO Area 7, which includes west Wicklow services.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore is also calling on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to deliver much needed community based neurological patient services for the people of west and east Wicklow.

There are only two community neurorehabilitation teams in Ireland, despite nine teams being required which is outlined in the Implementation Framework (2019-2021) for the National Neurorehabilitation Strategy. This means that only 15 per cent of neurological patients in Ireland have access to teams that provide vital care to support their recovery.

In CHO Area 7, which includes Kildare, West Wicklow, Dublin West, Dublin South City and Dublin South West, funding was provided for a team as far back as 2018 but there has been a delay to date in establishing any team on the ground.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Magdalen Rogers NAI Executive Director, said: “Once a person receives a diagnosis of a neurological condition, they need to be supported in their recovery and the management of their condition. That’s what a community neurorehabilitation team does. It brings together health care professionals from a range of disciplines such as an occupational therapist, a speech and language therapist, a physiotherapist and a clinical psychologist to enable a person living with a neurological condition to live well.”

As well outlining the positive impact a community neurorehabilitation team can have on a patient’s recovery, the NAI presented a clear economic rationale for urgently establishing the teams in the seven CHOs that do not have a team in place.

Ms Rogers added: “For every euro spent on a community neurorehabilitation team, the health service saves €11. Having these teams in place is vital in reducing the length of stay and delayed discharges and therefore freeing up beds in acute hospitals. The support of neurorehabilitation teams is also proven to prevent unnecessary admissions to hospitals and improves the overall well-being and quality of life of patients with a range of neurological conditions. We have estimated that having these vital teams in place could save up to 42,000 bed days annually.

“We are calling on elected representatives in Wicklow and the HSE to commit to delivering these services for the people of Cork. There is still no funding in place for a team in the CHO 4 region. Having a team in place here would have a significantly positive impact on the lives of those living with neurological conditions in West Wicklow and the rest of Area 7.”

Deputy Whitmore also attended Tuesday’s launch and is lending her support to the NAI campaign.

“I am calling on the Minister to do all in his power to deliver the desperately needed community services for neurological patients in the West Wicklow HSE Area and East Wicklow HSE area. Currently, despite the fact that funding has been in place since 2018, no community rehabilitation team has been implemented for patients living in West Wicklow or East.”

“I met with local neurological patients as well as clinicians from Peamount Hospital who outlined the dire need for a community neuro- rehabilitation team in CHO 7 to include West Wicklow, following a previous launch for community teams to be placed in CH06 for East Wicklow,” she said.

Deputy Whitmore added: “Most neurological patient from West Wicklow are sent to Peamount for their care and while they make huge gains as inpatients, all that work is lost when they are discharged as there are no community neuro-rehabilitation teams to continue the improvements. Some patients likened the lack of community care to ‘falling off a cliff’ when they are discharged.”

“The teams would facilitate hundreds of people in West Wicklow to access rehabilitation following without the need to have to travel to Dublin to access it and the same would apply to East. If the planned community team was in place in Bray as was advised, patients in the east of the country would not have to travel to Dublin.”

“These are essential healthcare services for patients who have suffered stroke, brain injuries, Parkinson’s patients, and others in need of physical or speech therapy. The provision of the community teams is in keeping with the National Neurorehabilitation Strategy. The Neurorehabilitation team is essential for all of Wicklow whether their HSE area is under the CH07 or CH06 banner and I will continue to raise this issue with the Minister until the vital services are in place.”