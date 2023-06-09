Wicklow towns take action to ‘leave no trace’ on beaches for World Ocean Day

Nine groups in County Wicklow registered to get involved in clean-ups as part of World Ocean Day, with Clean Coasts North Wicklow co-ordinator and Green Party Councillor Lourda Scott taking the opportunity to reiterate the vital message to “leave no trace” on our beaches.

The Clean Coasts organisation celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, as over 100 volunteers from coastal areas around Wicklow, including Brittas Bay, Greystones North Beach, Bray, Blessington Lakes and Arklow South Beach met on Thursday, June 8, to collect the rubbish that accumulates every day on our shores.

Commenting on the clean-up operations in Greystones and the need to protect the coastal areas beyond World Ocean Day, Cllr Scott said: “The theme for World Ocean Day 2023, is ‘Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing’. We hope that by taking our own actions locally that we can change the tide of rubbish on our own piece of the coast and help keep our beaches clean.

“I encourage everyone to ‘leave no trace’ by bringing all rubbish home and remembering to pick up after our dogs and bin it. We often find pieces of clothing when we do a beach clean, so even taking an extra minute to check that you have packed everything away securely can help reduce litter. All of these small actions can have a big impact,” she added.

Junior Tidy Towns Greystones co-ordinator Rebecca Gill said the group were “excited to celebrate 20 Years of Clean Coasts Ireland and take part in World Ocean Day for an After School Beach Clean”

For its clean-up, Biodiversity Identification kits were handed out to help volunteers explore the shore and discover what wildflowers, shells, crabs and birds are inhabiting the local beaches. In fact, following the clean-up, the group said: “We had some interesting litter and biodiversity finds, including cuttlefish bone and some ‘Colpomenia tuberculata’ seaweed!”

For 2023, the focus of World Ocean Day was on the 30×30 campaign, meaning to create a healthy ocean with abundant wildlife and to stabilize our climate, it’s crucial that 30% of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean are protected by the year 2030.