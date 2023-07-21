Wicklow town’s Aires park site for campervans to be on Murrough

A site along the Murrough has been selected as the location for an Aires park, where campervans can park overnight while visiting Wicklow town.

Councillors Paul O’Brien and Gail Dunne jointly proposed plans back in May 2021 for a site, which would provide a service facility where campervans and motorhomes can empty waste, refill water and recharge their batteries.

A site at the Murrough near to Marine House has been chosen as the location for the Aires park and should go out to public consultation in a matter of weeks.

Cllr O’Brien said: “I’m delighted some movement is taking place and this is something I have been working on for the past two years. Some work will be needed on the bye-laws and will have to first go out for public consultation. We have secured a site to the left of the free car park at the Murrough.

“The idea is that users of the park will be charged €10 per night and will be allowed a maximum of three nights stay. Facilities will also be provided whereby you can empty your chemical toilet and replace it with fresh water. I would be hopeful work would start as soon as possible.”

Cllr O’Brien feels the Aires park will garner plenty of use judging by the number of camper vans which are parked around different random locations in Wicklow town, and the fact the town doesn’t boast a hotel.

“As a Municipal District we can’t provide a hotel unfortunately, but we can do something about providing an Aires park for camper vans. You can see lots of camper vans parked around the place but there is nowhere proper for them to park overnight, hence the need for the Aires park.

“I’m disappointed that the park wasn’t and won’t be in place for the summer, but camper vanning isn’t just a summer activity, it takes place all year long. There is a motorhome Facebook page on which a local enthusiast put up one of my posts on the campervans site and it received great feedback from people who always wanted to visit Wicklow in their camper vans but there weren’t any available facilities to accommodate them. The Aires park will change all of that.”