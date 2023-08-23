Wicklow town to host major celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day

AN Tairseach Organic Farm and Ecology Centre in Wicklow town will host an event celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day later this month, featuring a food court, craft market, photo exhibition and a special concert.

The event is being organised by the volunteers who work at the Ukraine Hub in Wicklow town, Palyanytsya, and takes place on Sunday, August 27, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Plenty of effort has already gone into arranging the big day, as one of the organisers, Tanya Antonova, explained.

“Ukrainian Independence Day takes place on August 24 but we decided to hold our celebration event on Sunday, August 27 instead because we just felt it would be more convenient for people. Obviously, we will have lots of Ukrainian people who currently live in Wicklow in attendance, but we would really like lots of Irish and local Wicklow people to attend as well. We are really hoping to have a good mix of people.”

One of the highlights will be a photography exhibition featuring 12 Ukrainian women living in different parts of Wicklow sharing their life stories.

Tanya said: “It’s a photography exhibition but it’s also a social project. I know all of the 12 women involved and they all hail from different parts of Ukraine and have different professions. Some have nice stories to share while others have not so nice stories. Some of them have been progressing very well in Ireland and Wicklow. They will also be present on the day dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing.”

The project will also highlight elements of what it means to be Ukrainian, their national attire and deep culture, intertwined with the hospitality of Ireland and the incredible nature and landscapes of Wicklow.

A song specially commissioned for the occasion will also be performed by a mix of Ukrainian and Irish singers and musicians. The entertainment will consist of the very first performance of the newly formed choir ‘Voices of Ukraine’. Choir singing and music in general is considered an excellent way to connect people no matter what nationality, and this should be very evident on Sunday.

“We will have a nice concert taking place. A few Ukrainian ladies will be singing with Sean Olohan, who actually wrote the song all about Ukraine for them to perform.”

Visitors can also expect plenty of traditional Ukrainian arts, crafts and food.

“We will have market featuring hand-made items and crafts from Ukraine. Just the other day I went and collected a large parcel from craft makers in Ukraine. We are keen to introduce people to our culture so we will also have traditional food available for sale,” added Tanya.

Entry costs €5 for adults, while admission for children is free. All the proceeds will be donated to the Association of Ukrainians in the Republic of Ireland (AURI), whose objective is to provide support to the Ukrainian community in Ireland, as well as providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in Ukraine.

Ukrainian children in Ireland sing to celebrate Ukraine's 32nd Independence Day