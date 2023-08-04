Wicklow town to get 10 new benches

CLLR Paul O’Brien has welcomed the addition of 10 new benches along the Port Road in Wicklow town.

The benches have been ordered and their locations identified. Concrete bases for the benches are currently being installed.

“The benches will go out from the Port Road out to the rocky Road and there will be ten in total. A lot of people walk along the Port Road but a lot having been saying how nice it would be to have some benches where they could take a rest from their walk, or meet up at the benches with other people for a chat,” said Cllr O’Brien.

Road markings are also being progressed around Wicklow Municipal District, with yellow boxes being repainted in Wicklow town centre at certain locations. Ramps from the Leg of Mutton to Market Street have been refreshed, while centre lines will be refreshed in the coming weeks.

Edge Line marking from Beehive to the Marlton Roundabout are to be completed once the weather improves.

Road markings are also to be completed around the Glenealy area, with a refresh of ramps and the junctions taking place in the coming week.

Tenders have also been awarded for all outstanding repairs at the Murrough playground and skate park and also for all repairs at the Newtownmountkennedy playground.