Wicklow tour company honoured at ‘World’s Best’ travel awards

WICKLOW-based Vagabond Tours have been recognised as one of Travel + Leisure's 15 favourite tour operators of 2023 at the highly prestigious 'World's Best Awards'.

The achievement showcases Vagabond Tours' commitment to providing unparalleled journeys that exceed travellers' expectations.

Vagabond Tours based in Newtownmountkennedy was established in 2002; the brainchild of Rob Rankin, who had been travelling in Southern Africa with his wife, Amy. While in Africa, Rob and Amy saw the safari and ‘overland’ tours that were so popular there. This was an idea for an Ireland vacation tour unlike anything that existed back then.

Travel + Leisure, a globally renowned travel magazine, has long been trusted by adventurers seeking the finest experiences and destinations. Every year, the 'World's Best Awards' recognises the most exceptional travel companies, highlighting those that consistently offer outstanding service, unique itineraries and unforgettable memories.

Rob said: "We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to be recognised by Travel + Leisure as one of their 15 Favourite Tour Operators for 2023. This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team and their commitment to providing our travellers with unforgettable experiences.

"We are extremely grateful to our valued guests who have supported throughout the years and we extend our deepest gratitude to all who voted for us."

Vagabond Tours prides itself on creating immersive and authentic journeys that enable travellers to connect with the heart and soul of Ireland. By designing unique itineraries that showcase hidden gems and local experiences, Vagabond aims to ensure that every adventure is one-of-a-kind.