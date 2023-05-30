Wicklow Toastmasters help Down Syndrome Ireland

DOWN Syndrome Ireland recently welcomed Wicklow Toastmasters to their Ballymount offices to kick-off their six-week Speechcraft event.

As the Speechcraft name implies, it was created to help people turn their speaking skills into a craft, so as to help them advance their professional and personal communication through a condensed version of the Toastmasters member experience.

In the six-week program, participants, who are called Speechcrafters, have the opportunity to boost their confidence as they improve their communication, public speaking, and leadership skills, all within the safe environment of a Toastmasters club.

Last week John Condon, Deirdre McGlynn, Sinead Flynn, and Ross O’Neill from DSI presented a two to four minute speech. Impressively John’s speech was delivered through digital means on the day, while the other participants delivered theirs live and in situ.

Jonathan Wallace, Paul Haran, Sarah Colfer and John Conlon representing Wicklow Toastmasters and Claire Wright from DSI performed the evaluations on the day. Jane Quinn and Richard Clune presented educational speeches and other roles . Overall a very successful event and one that will continue into June.

Wicklow Toastmasters meet on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month at the Ecology Centre An Tairseach, Kilmantin Hill, Wicklow town A67 YX26. Their next in-person meeting will take place on Thursday, June 1.