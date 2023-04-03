Wicklow Toastmasters get right into spirit of St Patrick’s Day

WICKLOW Toastmasters decided to celebrate the St Patrick’s weekend by holding a special celebratory meeting on the eve of the big day itself.

Colin King kicked off the evening and delighted all with his version of William Wordsworth’s ‘I wandered lonely as a cloud’, and was ably accompanied by the audience, whom he had kindly presented with Daffodils picked from his garden prior to the start of proceedings.

Jamie Coughlan charmed everyone with his ‘Icebreaker’ speech titled ‘ Don’t eyeball the Gorillas’ Jamie’s introductory speech was a huge success and he is certainly someone all members are looking forward to hearing form again in the not too distant future.

Next up was the very seasoned John Conlon , who spoke about his life ‘Through a different lens: An homage to PMMA’. Those with an aversion to anything eye related were a bit squeamish throughout but it proved a very engrossing speech and one that thankfully had a happy ending.

The effervescent Daire Fitzgerald spoke about those who forget history tend to repeat it and defence of science. His evaluator agreed this was his best speech yet.

The final speaker was Helena Browne, a relative newbie to the club, who spoke for the second time.

Helena spoke about ‘What’s in a name’ and brought everyone on a journey down memory lane from spying a playgroup named little Harvard to how far they had come from simply being named after the owner.

Grainne O’Kane brought some Irish culture to the evening by introducing some Irish sayings to the table topics.

Sarah Colfer took on three extra roles on the evening as timer, logistics manager and President. The toastmaster for the evening was RichardClune and Caroline provided the spot-prizes.