Wicklow to fly Pride flag in support of LGBTQI+ community

Wicklow County Council will mark Pride Month by flying the Pride flag at many Council buildings and all libraries for the month of June.

Wicklow County Council will mark Pride Month by flying the Pride flag in support of the LGBTQI+ community at many Council buildings and all libraries across the County for the month of June.

In the spirit of inclusivity, Pride Month activities in Wicklow’s libraries will include 'Ally and Rainbow Flags', with all 13 Wicklow libraries either displaying or flying a rainbow or Ally flag.

Family-friendly story times that promote acceptance, love and understanding will take place in the larger libraries, while LGBTQI+ book clubs at some libraries will read titles that foster insightful discussions and encourage a more in-depth understanding of diversity.

Colouring pages for young children will be available in some libraries featuring Elmer the Elephant, who represents individuality and the celebration of difference.

Engaging Book Displays highlighting LGBTQI+ literature and the importance of representation and empathy will also feature in the larger libraries, with Pride merchandise available in all libraries.

Wicklow County Council continues to support social inclusion in their community by raising awareness through the flying or displaying of the Ally and Rainbow flags throughout the month of June.

Chief Executive, Emer O’Gorman, said: “Wicklow County Council recognises the need to eliminate discrimination, promote equality of opportunity and protect human rights across all our functions, we are working towards this through the implementation of the Public Sector Equality and Human Rights Duty."

Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, added: “Wicklow County Council is keen to support Pride Month by visibly displaying our support, by flying the flags to promote positive inclusion of all while working to create a better understanding and acceptance of the diversity in our community.”