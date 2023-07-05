Wicklow Tidy Towns groups marvel at Trim as they collect multiple awards

Tidy Towns groups from across Wicklow celebrated their impressive haul of eight awards in last year’s Supervalu Tidy Towns Awards at an awards ceremony held by overall winner Trim, Co Meath.

Among the competition’s big winners, representatives from Arklow Tidy Towns were present to accept their fantastic County Award, Gold Medal and Regional Waters and Communities Award for their proactivity in conservation.

Delegations from Baltinglass and Wicklow Tidy Towns were also in attendance, with the former picking up their Endeavour Award for the largest score increase and the latter collecting their well-earned Gold Medal.

Speaking after the awards, Sandra Duffy of Arklow Tidy Towns said: “It was a fantastic evening, and we were all so proud to be there. “The awards were a great place to tap into the brilliant Tidy Towns network. Unlike the ceremony in September, there was no stress about whether you had won or not, so you could really chat and bounce ideas off each other in a relaxed atmosphere.

“Myself, Cllr Tommy Annesley and Eileen Gough – one of the founders of our Tidy Towns – made the trip to Trim, who won with a total of 366 points. We were just behind them with 361, and needless to say, we took a few notes as Tommy drove around the town!

“You really have to keep an open mind about what can be done. Tidy Towns is no longer just about litter picking. It’s projects with schools, projects around inclusivity, the waters and the landscape of a town. Doing something for wildlife and sustainability and working with other community groups.

“This is a large part of why our score is going up in Arklow because we’ve been improving in the environmental aspects of the town, through our work and investment by the local authority, business owners and individuals.

“With climate action and all the new rules and regulations and EU directives you have to roll with them and see how you can incorporate them into the town. I’m so proud to say that Arklow is well on track in this regard.”

Still buzzing after accepting her group’s Endeavour Award, which they received after jumping 24 points from 2021 to 2022, Baltinglass Tidy Towns Chair Terri Kenny said: “It was a lovely atmosphere, with everyone chatting away, and you could just feel the pride in the place. You could see the pride people have in looking after their villages or towns on the faces of each Tidy Town member as they went up to collect their awards.

“It was wonderful and just gives you that momentum to keep going. Like any Tidy Towns group, there have been times when our numbers have gone up and down – thankfully we’re in a good position at the moment - but awards like this give you that extra little boost.

“Myself and my colleagues Joan Murtagh and Lisa English were sitting at a table with people from Drogheda, who do excellently every year, and two ladies from Dalkey who have been doing great work in the area of sustainability and saving water. We picked up a few ideas from both groups, and it was amazing to hear what all the towns have been doing and take little pointers.

“Our greatest source of inspiration is still our local village of Grangecon, which is light years ahead of everyone else in terms of the environment, sustainability and recycling. There is some really fantastic work going on there, and it’s something we aspire to emulate. Slowly but surely, we’ll get there!”