Wicklow teens to perform Irish Theatre School premier of sassy musical ‘SIX’

Six talented Wicklow teenagers from the Studio 55 Dance Academy are set to perform the Irish Theatre School premier of the musical ‘SIX’ at St Mary’s College, Arklow on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

Under the direction of Studio 55 owner Martina Lynch, Arklow natives Róisín Vigors, Leah O’Hare, Leah Byrne, Doireann Hurley, Holly Prestage (who goes to East Glendalough) and Bri-Elle Finn will put on two performances of the award winning musical, which has been featured on Broadway, the West End and beyond.

Transforming Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX sees Henry VIII’s wives take to the mic, remixing centuries of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is a rebellious red.

Unable to decide who should be the lead singer at their pop concert, Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, ‘Anna’ of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr initiate a singing battle, to see who has suffered the most as Queen.

Sixteen-year-old Leah Byrne will be playing the part of Jane Seymour, who is portrayed as maternal, caring, soft-spoken and gentle. In her solo, ‘Heart of Stone’, Seymour explains why she’s the only queen Henry ever truly loved.

“Doing this musical is such a big opportunity for me, as I may never get to do anything like this again,” Leah said. “When I heard the news that we were doing SIX I was ecstatic. To be one of the first people to do this just feels amazing – this is 100 per cent a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m really into history and musicals, so SIX is my two passions put together, and I think it was such a great idea to give Henry’s wives the limelight they deserve.

“I’m looking forward to all my friends and family coming to see the show and I can’t thank Martina for everything she does for me, and for all the opportunities she gives us to pursue our interests in the arts.”

St Mary’s College TY student Róisín Vigors has been cast as ‘Catherine of Aragon’, who recalls how Henry wished to annul their marriage and place her in a nunnery in the witty song ‘No Way’.

“It’s such a funny show and the music and dancing is the best,” Róisín said. “I love to sing, act, dance and the buzz you get from performing. Doing this musical is a dream come true, and doing it with people I have grown up with makes it extra special.

“Our most recent show here at Studio 55, ‘A night on Broadway’, introduced me to SIX and I just fell in love with the show. I love that it tells Henry’s story from the perspective of his wives, and that it brings that history to life in such a modern way.”

Bri-Elle Finn will be playing the part of Catherine Parr, who questions the point of the wives’ competition and recalls her separation from her lover, Sir Thomas Seymour – professing her independence in the inspiring ‘I Don’t Need Your Love’.

“Six has been a great opportunity for all of us,” Bri-Elle said. “We have put a lot of hard work into the preparation and I hope everyone enjoys it a much as we have enjoyed putting it together.

“Since we missed out on so many things over these past three years, SIX is a great way to make up for lost time. Martina has been incredibly helpful and supportive throughout these times and has done an incredible job choreographing and directing this musical in such a short amount of time.”

Doireann Hurley will play the role of Anna of Cleves (historically Anne of Cleves), who was the fourth wife of Henry VIII. Unlike the other queens, she and Henry were good friends and remained so after divorce.

“Over lockdown SIX became my obsession,” Doireann explained. “I would listen to the soundtrack on repeat and it soon became one of my favourite musicals ever. I just love the sass, the dancing and the upbeat songs.

“Rehearsals have been amazing. We have an amazing choreographer in Martina and we have Natasha helping out with the ticket sales. All the girls are working really hard to put on the best show ever!”

Inhabiting the role of Anne Boleyn will be Leah O’Hare. Boleyn is portrayed as being immature, childish and fun-loving in SIX, but her intelligent side is also shown. Her epic solo, ‘Don’t Lose Ur Head’, details her early life and her marriage to Henry VIII, up until her beheading.

“I’m just so grateful to be playing Anne Boleyn, she’s such a fun and fiery character and I love her witty little lines,” said Leah. “All the girls are amazing and extremely talented, so I’m positive that the show will be a success.

“I’ve been in a few shows with Martina now and I’d love to stay with Studio 55 for as long as I can. I can’t imagine my life without dance any more.”

Last but certainly not least is East Glendalough student Holly Prestage, who will be playing Katherine Howard Henry VIII’s fifth wife, who was beheaded after being accused of adultery. Catherine’s SIX solo, ‘All You Wanna Do’, is about her life story and how she was taken advantage of from a young age.

“If you told 10-year-old Holly that she would be participating in such a dance oriented show, she would never have believed you,” said Holly.

“I’m thrilled to be playing the role of Catherine Howard, as I have read so much about her. I feel for her, as she lived such a cruel life. I would adore a career in musical theatre in the future and I am at my happiest when I am on stage, so I’m really grateful for this opportunity.

“We have only seven weeks to prepare, so rehearsal have been challenging at times. All of this is so rewarding though and we can’t wait to show our family and friends. I am so grateful to Martina, as I would never have been able to participate in a show like this without her. Roll on opening night!”

An award-winning choreographer and three time Association of Irish Musical Societies nominee for Best Choreographer in Ireland, Martina and Studio 55 were honoured by the Arklow Chamber of Commerce with a best small business award in 2013.

Naming SIX among the greatest challenges she has ever undertaken, Martina will choreograph, direct and produce the entire show.

“This all happened very last minute, and we only got the rights to the about seven or eight weeks ago,” Martina said. “We’re literally putting a show together within two months, which is a big challenge – but it’s all very exciting.

“SIX is a fairly new show and only debuted on Broadway in 2021. It’s actually still showing on Broadway and in the West End, so we’re very lucky to have the rights to it and to be the first Irish Theatre School group to perform it.

“I’m delighted to have my old Liverpool flat mate Amy Penston working with us on the production. Amy has done super work with the SIX girls and has made every rehearsal fun and inspiring to boot.

“We have an amazing sound, lighting, front of house, make-up and hair team on board who are working tirelessly to bring this show to life. Those of you who have already booked tickets are in for a real treat!”

Book your tickets by messaging 0838282833 to support these talented Wicklow performers.