Wicklow TDs inspect new trains for Wicklow town during visit to Inchicore Railway Works

WICKLOW TDs Stephen Matthews and Jennifer Whitmore both visited the Irish Rail Inchicore works to view a model of the first batter powered trains which will be due to come on stream from 2025.

For Deputy Matthews of the Green Party it was a return to his returned to his old training ground Inchicore Works to view a model of the trains, which will be used as part of a medium term project to bring the DART to Wicklow town.

Deputy Matthews said, “It was great for me on a personal level to visit the works where I trained as a young Irish Rail apprentice while in the background progressing my commitment to bring the DART to Wicklow town.

“These trains are levels up from the current DART stock. They are battery electric trains. The inside feels spacious and efficient. There is a roomy layout, great signage. Legroom has increased, while there is adequate space for bikes and buggies. There are dropdown seats and there is good wheelchair access.

“It will probably be around two years before we see these roll out but they will enormously change the feel and comfort level of travelling by DART for all passengers so will be worth the wait.”

After her visit, Deputy Whitmore said: “It was great to see the demo model of the DART+ battery train that will bring the Dart to Wicklow town. This model has integrated accessible ramps, with bike, family, and wheelchair spaces onboard.

“Being able to bring the Dart to Wicklow town without needing all the traditional infrastructure like overhead wires will be a game changer. Fast and reliable public transport is needed now more than ever for Wicklow as our population continues to grow. It is great to see progress being made towards bring the Dart to Wicklow town.

“This visit follows on from a meeting where I received confirmation that the NTA has provided an allocation to Irish Rail to commence the planning and design works associated with the provision of an electrified service to Wicklow using battery-electric fleet. Irish Rail will now assemble a design team to commence work on that project later this year.”