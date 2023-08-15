Wicklow swimmers asked to dive into Childline September sea challenge

The September Sea Swim for Childline involves doing 10 swims whenever you want throughout the month, as a solo challenge or with a group of friends at a location of your choice.

The Wicklow coastline will be a hive of activity next month when thousands of fundraisers take to the sea for Childline’s September Sea Swim Challenge.

We have all heard about the many benefits of sea swimming, from improving our mood to boosting immunity and helping us to sleep better, not to mention the legendary sense of community among the Garden County’s growing number of sea swimmers.

Yet, it can still be daunting to dip more than a toe into the chilly waters on the picturesque Wicklow coast!

If you have been thinking about taking the plunge for the first time or are a regular sea swimmer looking to push yourself, ISPCC has just the challenge.

The September Sea Swim for Childline is very straightforward. Sign up to do 10 swims on septemberseaswim.com whenever you want throughout the month. You can do it as a solo challenge or with a group of friends at a location of your choice.

Once you have completed the swims, you will receive a September Sea Swim Certificate of Completion, and if you raise €200 or more, you will get a Childline by ISPCC Keep Cup – the perfect accessory for a ‘sip and dip’. Fill it with tea or coffee to keep you warm after your next plunge!

The challenge is a fantastic opportunity to nurture your mental and physical health while supporting the well-being of children and young people.

All funds raised will go directly to Childline, Ireland’s only 24/7 listening service, to ensure that there is always someone to listen when a child or young person needs to talk.

Among those undertaking the challenge this year is Wicklow native and Childline fundraiser Jess O’Leary, who will be completing her 10 swims near her home at Brittas Bay.

A newcomer to sea swimming, Jess said her intimate knowledge of the vital need for Childline funding provided the extra push she needed to get her feet wet.

“I would not consider myself a sea swimmer by any means, but I have dipped in and out over the summer,” Jess said. “Seasoned vets have told me that September is the warmest month and, for my own sake, I believe them!

“I suppose the challenge is really about giving people like myself, who want to get into it a good reason to start.

“In my case, a lot of us here at Childline do at least one or two of the challenges every year, especially for people on the fundraising team, and I suppose we like to put our money where our mouth is.

“I’ll either be doing the swims at Brittas or down near where my Mum plays golf, at Blainroe. I wouldn’t say that I’m an early riser, so it might not be first thing in the morning!

“The challenge is really well suited to Wicklow, which traditionally has a ton of sea swimmers. I see so many of them down at Brittas in the morning, though, they’re usually coming out and drying off by the time I get down there.

“A big thing for us at Childline is that the sea challenge really aligns with the work we do within the mental health sphere for young people,” Jess continued.

“We have multiple services, from children calling to online chats, right through to our work at schools and our digital mental health and well-being programmes, which are very much focused on children and young people with anxiety and their parents.

“Encouraging people to get out and be active and improve their headspace fits in with all our aims while also providing vital funding so that we can maintain and grow our services.

“We are only 25 per cent funded by the government, with everything else coming from the generosity of the public. We’re quite a small team, but we reach close to 200,000 contacts a year across all our services, and fundraisers like the September Swim Challenge are really key for us.

“The feedback from Wicklow has been great so far, even though we’ve only started to promote the challenge recently. Can’t wait to see you all down at Brittas, bright and early!!

Once you have signed up on the ISPCC website, Childline will send you a September Sea Swim digital pack, including a swim chart, a swim checklist that includes swimming locations nationwide, and a September Sea Swim sponsorship card.

Friends and family can donate to your fundraising page by sharing on Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook, email, Twitter and Linkedin. Go to septemberseaswim.com to sign up.