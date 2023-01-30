Wicklow students leading online safety campaign for Safer Internet Day

Charles Kelly and Zack Alexander, students from St. Gerard's School in Bray, are among more than 140 students from across Ireland who are taking part in the Webwise Safer Internet Day (SID) Ambassador Training Programme.

The peer-led programme equips students with the knowledge and skills to lead their own online safety awareness raising campaign in their schools and local communities.

Charles and Zack, who are also members of the Webwise Youth Advisory Panel, were among those who attended the in-person training day in Dublin. The theme for Safer Internet Day 2023, which takes place on Tuesday, February 7, is “Promoting respectful, inclusive online communication”, and aims to empower young people to build positive and inclusive online communities.

The Webwise Safer Internet Day Ambassador Training Programme gives students the opportunity to take a leading role in promoting a safer, better internet and tackle issues that are important to them including online bullying, wellbeing and privacy online. Safer Internet Day (SID) is an EU wide initiative to promote a safer internet for all users, especially young people.

It is promoted in Ireland by the PDST Technology in Education and Webwise, with a record-breaking 183,000 people taking part in last year’s celebrations