Wicklow students back campaign to end sewage-related litter

Students from St Laurence O'Toole NS, in Roundwood, learn about the Think Before You Flush campaign.

The students at St Laurence O’Toole National School in Roundwood have lent their voices to support the Think Before You Flush campaign, which aims to tackle the environmental issue of sewage-related litter.

The campaign team visited the school recently to discuss the project, which is led by Clean Coasts in partnership with Uisce Éireann and highlights the damages to the environment caused by flushing unsuitable items down the toilet.

The students heard that many toiletries, such as wet wipes, cotton pads and dental floss, are part of the ‘Dirty Dozen,’ which are the top 12 items that are incorrectly flushed down the toilet in Ireland.

Other items include hair; paper towels; medicine; tampons; food items; contact lenses; condoms; cigarette butts; and cotton bud sticks.

These items can cause blockages in our wastewater network and treatment plants, and sewage related litter on our beaches and in our oceans, damaging our marine environment.

Many people love the convenience of disposable wet wipes, facial pads, and dental floss. Most people, however, are unaware of the problems associated with these items when inappropriately flushed down the toilet.

Research has found that just over one in five adults regularly admit to flushing items down the toilet that are known to cause blockages and can have detrimental effects on the wastewater network and the marine environment. Unlike toilet paper, which is designed to disintegrate quickly in our pipes and sewage systems, other items do not break down easily.

The students at St Laurence O’Toole National School also learnt about the Think Before You Pour campaign. This campaign looks at the issue of pouring fats, oils, and greases (FOGs) from cooking down the kitchen sink. Instead of flowing freely, they cool and harden as they travel along the wastewater network.

When these FOGs combine with wipes and other sewage related litter such as hair and dental floss, fatbergs can form.

Uisce Éireann clears 200 blockages, including fatbergs, from the wastewater network every week. The Think Before Pour campaign urges everyone to avoid washing FOGs down the kitchen drain and, instead, dispose of them in the bin once cool.

Commenting on the need for more awareness, Liane Costello, a campaign officer with Clean Coasts said: “The Think Before You Flush campaign was set up in response to the prevalence of sewage related litter, such as wipes and cotton buds, on Irish beaches.

"It is essential that the campaign engages people of all ages. Sewage related litter affects us all and must be addressed to help protect our environment and wastewater network. Remember, only flush the three P’s (pee, poo, and paper). Everything else goes in the bin.”