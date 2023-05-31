Wicklow student who read 10 million words among winners at annual awards day

Toby Keating (Second year), Viera Karsnakova (Third year), Killian Keane (Third year), Margaux Lenoir (First year), Noah Lorenz (First year) and Abbie Mai Delaney (Second year) who won Top Academic Awards at the Coláiste Chill Mhantáin Awards Ceremony.

Sixth year student, Aaron Morrissey, who won the Millen Varghese Engineering Award at the Coláiste Chill Mhantáin Awards Ceremony. Aaron is pictured with Millen’s brother, Patrick, and Engineering teacher, Mr Brian McVicar.

STUDENTS from across Coláiste Chill Mhantáin were recognised for their successes in academic, sporting and cultural areas both inside and outside of the school setting at the 2022/23 annual awards day.

Though there were many worthy winners, the presentations for extracurricular activities were perhaps the most impressive, with these awards including Aislinn Brennan, who read 10 million words and an astonishing 130 books in the academic year.

On Friday, May 19 the ceremony opened with music from a group of first year students, followed by addresses from Head Boy and Head Girl, Rían Byrne and Angelica Geoghegan, the chairperson of the Board of Management, Ms Roisin Clancy, and by the Principal, Mr Padraig Donoghue.

A huge range of awards were then presented, most notably to the top academic student for each year group: Margaux Lenoir and Noah Lorenz (First year), Toby Keating and Abbie Mai Delaney (Second year), Lillian Keane & Viera Karsnakova (Third year), Emmet Ronan and Aoibhe Mitchell (TY), Matthew Porter and Erin Jade Thompson (Fifth year), Tynan Reid and Jasmin Doyle (LCA 1), Eva Lenoir and Simon St John (Sixth year) and Blaine Greene and Anna O’Brien (LCA2).

Angela Prince and Luke Dunne received the award for highest Junior Cert results, and the Leaving Cert prizes went to Isabella Vozza and Patrick Keaney.

There were also a range of special awards to hand out, many memorialising much-loved late friends of the school.

The Gradam an Coláiste medal was presented to one student in each tutor class group, The MIKO Metal Junior Engineering Award was presented to Toby Murphy for his fantastic work ethic in Engineering class while Aaron Morrissey was presented with the Millen Varghese Engineering Award.

The Tommy Tyrrell Maths Award was awarded to Sean Britchfield who is currently studying Math and Biology in UCD. The Excellence in Art Award was presented to Sahar O’Sullivan by Ann Kavanagh and her son Jamie, sister and nephew of Maggie Condren, a friend, teacher and colleague of the school, who the award is dedicated to.

Jill Corrigan was also presented with the Ed Fogarty Award for the JCSP Student of the Year, while Ross Devlin was presented with a medal for his involvement in the All-Ireland Healthy Home Chef at St Angela’s College, Sligo.

In art, Caoimhe Doherty and Erin Jade were awarded as SSAS Art Competition winners, while Leo Wallace and Grace Tamani received the Wellread Award for their work achieved in promoting a reading culture.

There were also awards for students who took part in Rotary Youth Leadrship, One Good School, Model EU and EPAS Amabassadors, the Green Schools’ Committee, This is Art Club, the European Money Quiz, CCM’s Community Garden and to those who showed fluency in Gaeilge, eight pupils being awarded scholarships to the Gaeltachts.

In sport, which Colaiste Chill Mhantáin has plenty of, there were Sports Person of the Year awards in each class; Harry Butler and Brooke Byrne (First year), Jack O’Leary and Reece Hughes (Second year), Deon Fielding and Caoimhe Doherty (Third year), Cuan Beirne and Laura Fitzgerald (TY), Adam Whelan and Alex Dickenson (Fifth year) and, in Sixth year, the overall winners were Adam Byrne and Emma Waters.

Certificates were awarded to students who participated in the Dublin Youth Ultimate Frisbee competition and the Southeast Regional Championships. An award was presented to the students who won the Wicklow Interschools’ Golf Competition recently in Woodenbridge Golf Club. The most valuable player and most improved GAA players in each age category on both boys’ and girls’ teams were recognised and awarded certificates.

Prizes were also given to many of those who had excelled outside of school in sport, including Caítlin Merrigan, Lily O’Sullivan and Freya Roche, who won national and international dance titles, Daniel Mitchel and Toby Keating representing the school in the Leinster Track and Field Championships and Izzy Richardson captained the Lakelands team in the Holland Cup.

The Head Boy and Head Girl, Rian and Angelica, received a trophy, while the prefects were presented with a silver plate, and Mike Connolly and Izzy Richardson were announced as their successors.

Awards’ Day concluded with the presentation of the Spirit of the Year award to a student in each year group: AJ Haywood (First year), Michael Bunce (Second year), Fiona Fernandes (Third year) John Crowley (TY), Conor Kelly (Fifth year),Tynan Reid (LCA1), Rían Byrne (Sixth year) and Anna O’Brien (LCA2).