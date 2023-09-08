Wicklow Slimming World members run 5k for Irish Cancer Society

ALL roads led to Avondale Forest Park on Saturday, September 2 as over 60 Slimming World members from Wicklow town members participated in the park run in an effort to raise money for charity.

There was a sea of red as the army of Slimming World members embarked on the 5k challenge, having great fun along the way and bringing smiles to everyone’s faces as they raised funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Every week these members come together to support one another to develop new healthy habits, around food and activity, and have a fabulous time doing so.

Slimming World consultant Grainne Reynolds said: “The kindness, understanding and genuine community within our group is second to none – and that same support and spirit was present at the park run with everyone cheering one another on every step of the way. It was simply magical”

Some members completed the 5km in under 30 minutes, while others completed it in one hour and 30 minutes, but every member crossed the finish line to huge cheers and applause.

“As well as the feel-good endorphins physical activity brings, moving more supports weight loss maintenance and benefits health in many ways – including a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers,” added Grainne.

Their efforts raised over €2,500 for the Irish Cancer Society and the members have committed to returning to Avondale Forest Park on the first Saturday of every month and would love other members of the public to join them.

The Slimming World group meet every Wednesday evening and Thursday morning upstairs in Ernie’s Bar in Wicklow town.