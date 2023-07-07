Wicklow Singers joined by Classic Harmony for exciting debut concert

There was a full house in the sunlit hall for this Concert of Summer Songs and the audience were treated to a mix of music that was joyful, tender and uplifting with arrangements of popular songs, classical songs and even some jazz and A cappella singing. The choir, which has around 50 members, sang their songs from memory with confidence, commitment and tunefulness in every number.

Wicklow Singers was joined in the concert by Classic Harmony; the award-winning vocal ensemble from Ashford, who also wowed the audience with their varied programme of classical, popular, Irish and vocal jazz music.

There was a standing ovation at the end of the concert for the choir, Classic Harmony and the musical directors Frank and Rebecca Kelly.

Wicklow Singers will break now for the summer and will return at the beginning of September for an exciting new season.

New members are always welcome at their rehearsals on Monday evenings in the Ecology Centre at Dominican College Wicklow from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. All that is needed is a friendly disposition and a love of singing. There is no audition and it is not necessary to read music as learning resources are provided.