Wicklow singer Kendal Moody nominated for UK Country Song Award

Rising folk and country musician Kendal Moody has been nominated for the UK Country Song Awards for a tune shoe wrote all about starting college for the first time.

The 20-year-old singer songwriter from Glen of Imaal is studying popular music and is currently in her second year studying in Cork.

The wrote the song ‘Leave for the City’ about her experience as she left the rolling hills of Co Wicklow for the hussle and bustle of Cork City.

“The song was inspired by when I was starting college and was moving from the countryside in Glen of Imaal to the city of Cork. I shot a video for the song on the Wicklow and Dublin boarder, overlooking Dublin City, which can be viewed on YouTube.

"The song is also on Spotify and has received a great reception, with loads of views on YouTube. It’s great to hear the song getting such a great reception ad I am delighted at how it has been received and that it was nominated for the UK Country Radio Song Awards. I also plan to release some other new songs this year.”

Kendal’s step grandfather held a real passion for county music, which helped inspire Kendal, who has been playing piano since the age of six and is also a talented guitarist and singer. She has two gigs lined up over the coming weekends in Naas, County Kildare.

Voting for the UK Country Song Awards opens on April 23 and you can cast your vote for Kendal by visiting https://ukcountryradio.com/.