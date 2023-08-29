Wicklow service station features in new Maxol TV ad

Actor Brendan Quinn pictured during the shooting of a new Maxol ad at the Maxol service station in Rathnew, County Wicklow.

The Maxol service station in Rathnew features in a new advert for the family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer’s ‘Bags More’ marketing campaign.

Directed by Jim Owen and produced by H2 Films, the TV and VOD (video on demand) commercial highlights Maxol’s range, with a story of a young couple who drive to their local Maxol.

In the film, the guy pops into the Maxol store to grab coffees, only to return to the car, much to his partner’s surprise, with ‘bags more’ than she expected, including cereals, bread, bin bags, wine, ice cream and fire logs.

In addition to the two protagonists played by Brendan Quinn and Cate Russell, the Bags More TV ad stars dog actor Jeffy, cast for his particular skill of barking on command.

With the exception of the final frame, the ad was shot entirely in the car, a very intimate setting for two actors who had never met and had to embrace the role of husband and wife.

Maxol Rathnew is a particularly busy site, and it required some clever thinking from the production team at H2 Films to ensure that it was business as usual throughout the shoot while ensuring background continuity across the day.

“Casting was critical to the authenticity and humour of the ad, and production company, H2, did a great job in filling these two central roles,” Jim Owen said.

Created by Havas Dublin, with media by Zenith Media, the all-Ireland Bags More campaign will run across TV, Radio, Outdoor, Digital and in-store.

Brian Donaldson, Maxol CEO, said: “This campaign is an important strategic milestone for Maxol, which follows a significant investment in our retail network of over €200 million in the last 10 years and sets out our ambition to be a leading convenience retailer across Ireland."

Chris Upton, CEO of Havas Dublin, added: “This campaign is the result of a brilliant partnership between everyone involved. From the evolution of the strategy to the fantastic creative, we look forward to seeing the Maxol retail brand grow from strength to strength.”

Nikki Maguire, Head of Marketing at The Maxol Group said: “We worked closely with Havas to develop the new Bags More campaign and the team responded to our brief brilliantly. The new TV and radio ads are humorous and fun while also helping to reposition Maxol to be known as a convenience retailer, with Bags More to offer beyond fuel.

“We’re delighted to be back on TV after an absence of seven years with something that’s fresh and fun, and we’re confident that Bags More will resonate strongly with today’s busy, value-driven consumers.”

‘Bags More’ will run across TV from August 28 and feature on radio, out of home (OOH), digital, PR and in-store.