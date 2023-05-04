Wicklow Sea Scouts splashdown at annual Odin’s Challenge

Two hundred and fifty cubs, scouts and ventures from across Wicklow and beyond took part in the ‘Odin’s Challenge’ on Lough Dan lake in the Wicklow Mountains over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Organised by New Ross Sea Scouts this year, the popular competition saw the intrepid Sea Scouts compete in a range of disciplines, including rowing, pioneering, knot tying, first aid, navigation and safety.

The Arklow Harbour Troop were crowned winners of the ‘Relay Odin’s Challenge’, with the New Ross Sea Scouts taking home the overall winner’s trophy.

Melissa Byrne from the 9th Wicklow Sea Scouts said: “It was a fantastic event altogether, with lots of fun and laughter throughout. There were approximately 12 different groups in attendance, with 250 cubs, scouts and ventures camping and participating over the weekend.

“Even though we were unlucky with the rain and thunderstorms, they didn’t stop the rowing crews from racing. Young and old, everyone really enjoyed themselves and had a brilliant weekend.”