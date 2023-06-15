Wicklow school’s ‘Bushcraft’ scoops top award in Junior Entrepreneur Programme

Sophia Corcoran and Clark Fitzpatrick from 5th and 6th class in St. Saviour’s National School, Rathdrum, were named Class of the Year 2023 for their JEP business Bushcraft boxes.

Fifth and sixth-class students at St. Saviour’s National School, Rathdrum, have been named Class of the Year 2023 in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme All-Island Awards for their JEP business, 'BushCraft Boxes'.

The children zoned in on the interests of the community in Wicklow and created this useful box containing everything needed for a family day out in the wilderness. The pupils made clever compass bracelets and created a discovery trail guide with web-linked QR codes and an activity booklet that included tips for fishing for insects and a tree hunt.

The contents of BushCraft kits are sold in an attractively packaged box, with artwork also created by the children, and are now for sale in the locality.

The children made professional sales pitches to Avondale Forest Park and Hidden Valley Holiday Park, who both agreed to stock the product. The class is also selling the Bushcraft Boxes in the local community and has made a profit of over €800. Staying true to their product, the pupils have decided to spend their earnings on a class camping trip.

“For me, the biggest benefit of it is that it gives the children a very different education. What we are really trying to do is bring up young people who will achieve their very best in life, and that can be from a range of different experiences and a range of different abilities,” said Victoria Spencer, 5th and 6th class teacher in St. Saviour’s National School, Rathdrum.

This is the second successive win of this prestigious award for County Wicklow. Last year the fifth and sixth class pupils of Sacred Heart National School in Aughrim were named the All-Island Class of the Year for their class business Alfie’s Aughrim Adventures.

Some 10,000 Irish primary school children have launched 300 classroom businesses this year as part of their participation in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme. JEP participants are guided and encouraged by inspirational teachers who are passionate about giving their class a rounded education.

The pupils combined their innate creativity with the skills they developed on the programme. They worked together as a class to create original products and launch businesses ranging from board games and toys to high-end craft and educational products.