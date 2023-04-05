Wicklow Sailing Club to host talk by member and internationally renowned boat designer Mark Mills

Mark, who is also a member of Wicklow Sailing Club, established the firm Mills Design Ltd specialising in performance yacht design for racing and cruising.

Mills Design is active around the world and is one of most successful design offices of recent years, with their designs having won numerous titles under IRC, ORC, and ORR, as well as Boat of the Year titles.

The success of custom boats are well known world-wide, including the fully foiling Flying Nikka, the stunning 100′ wallycento Tango, the Maxi72 World Champion Alegre 3, multiple IRC Championship winners Mariners Cove and Tiamat, and the 69′ IMA Mini-Maxi Champion Alegre, as well as production designs such as the IC 37 for the NYYC, Cape 31, double ORC World Champion Landmark 43, C&C30, King 40 and DK 46.

Come along and listen to Mark talk about his world of boat design on an international level at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Get down early to secure your spot.