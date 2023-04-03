Wicklow RNLI volunteers undergo extensive casualty training

A group of eleven Wicklow RNLI volunteers took part in a rigorous two-week training course to learn the skills, procedures and techniques required to pass the RNLI’s Casualty Care course.

Stephen O’Flaherty, RNLI Casualty Care Trainer, visited Wicklow RNLI Station to deliver the course, with the volunteers dedicating 30 hours of their time over the course of two weeks to enable them to successfully complete the vital training.

The course is designed to enable the RNLI’s volunteer crew members to provide correct and effective care to a casualty until such time as they can be handed over to the expert care of paramedics or doctors.

Sometimes the care given takes place in hostile conditions on the water adding an extra layer of complexity to the training required by our volunteers.

The training revolves around hands on practical applications, rather than concentrating on complex theory. The RNLI employ the use of check cards to assist its volunteers in carrying out the proper care.

This allows the crew to concentrate on the practical application of casualty care without having to try and remember complex procedures in the middle of a difficult rescue.

During the training each crewmember must pass practical and written assessments to demonstrate their own individual skills.

The final part of the assessments involves the crewmembers working in pods together to asses and treat a casualty in a practical scenario.

The casualty care course goes beyond basic first aid and gives RNLI crews the confidence to know that when the time comes, they are well prepared to deal with whatever illness or injury comes their way.

Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Mary Aldridge said: “I would like to thank Stephen for the training he provided and to the crew who gave up their valuable time. Training like this is what allows us to save lives at sea.”