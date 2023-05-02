Wicklow RNLI trainees put through paces at National Maritime College of Ireland

WICKLOW RNLI trainees Liz Thomas and Nathan O’Connor paid a visit to the National Maritime College of Ireland in Cork for a Sea Survival Course as part of ongoing training.

The training gives crew members practical experience in sea safety and survival techniques, and will prepare Liz and Nathan for any emergency situation that might arise at sea.

It represents just one of many aspects of training that all volunteers must complete to become a fully competent member of Wicklow RNLI lifeboat crew.

Wicklow RNLI are also grateful for all the support they receive from the local community, without which the training undertaken by Liz and Nathan wouldn’t be possible.