Wicklow RNLI rescues fishing boat outside Greystones Harbour

WICKLOW RNLI brought three fishermen to safety on Saturday afternoon after their vessel developed mechanical problems three miles east of Greystones Harbour.

The all-weather lifeboat RNLB Joanna and Henry Williams slipped its mooring at 3.43 p.m. to reports of an angling boat with engine failure. The lifeboat was under the command of Coxswain Nick Keogh.

The volunteer lifeboat crew located the casualty vessel 40 minutes after launching in a position four miles away from Greystones Harbour. Conditions on scene were wind from a south easterly direction at force 3-4, with moderate seas and good visibility.

After an assessment of the situation was carried out by Coxswain Keogh it was decided a tow was the best option given the casualty vessels engine failure.

Speaking after the callout Nick Keogh said: “As Greystones Harbour was the nearest safe harbour, I decided this was the best place to bring the casualty.”

The tow was established, and a course set for Greystones Harbour with the casualty vessel being secured alongside at 4.53 p.m. Greystones Coast Guard unit were also there to help secure the vessel alongside.

At 4.56 p.m. the all-weather lifeboat left Greystones and arrived back in Wicklow Harbour at 5.30 p.m. where the boat was made ready for the next callout.

Speaking after the callout Deputy LPO Connie O’Gara said: “This was another quick response by the volunteer crew of Wicklow RNLI. Their quick response and training helped bring three people safely ashore.

“We would also remind people to ensure they have a suitable means of communication to be able to call for help should the need arise. I’d also like to remind people that the month of May is RNLI’s annual Mayday appeal and I would encourage you to check out the RNLI website to see how you can help.”