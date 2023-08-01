Wicklow RNLI preparing for first open day in four years

The volunteer crew from both lifeboats are looking forward to welcoming everyone.

VOLUNTEER crew, supporters and fundraisers are preparing to welcome the public at Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat station on Sunday, August 6 for their annual open day.

Following a four-year absence due to Covid-19 restriction, Wicklow RNLI are delighted to open their doors once again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a behind-the-scenes tour of the station and its two lifeboats. Volunteer crew will be present to talk about the specialist training they go through and demonstrate equipment used on the lifeboats.

Local emergency services have been invited to come along and bring their life saving equipment. They will be putting on demonstrations and displays throughout out the afternoon. The Lifeboat shop will also be open and lifeboat mascot Stormy Stan will make an appearance.

For kids there will be face-painting, magic acts and fun entertainment through out the afternoon, courtesy of Codling Wind Farm. For younger children Wicklow Sailing Club have kindly provided an area for sensory play activities.

This is a great day out for the whole family, so why not come along and support Wicklow lifeboat station. Arklow RNLI are also holding their open day on Sunday, so this is an ideal opportunity for lifeboat enthusiasts to visit two RNLI stations in the Garden County of Wicklow on the same day.

Wicklow RNLI Press Officer Tommy Dover said: “We really appreciate the fantastic support from the community. Our lifeboat crew are all volunteers on call 24/7. We do what we do thanks to generous local support and the Open day is our way of saying thank you.”