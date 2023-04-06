Wicklow RNLI crew get familiar with Sikorsky S-92 helicopter during Coast Guard base visit

The crew were brought on a tour of the base and also got a chance to have a look at the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter. The tour proved highly beneficial, especially for some of the new crew members who got the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the equipment on board the helicopter, while also providing them with a better understanding for future multi-agency callouts and winch exercises.

The tour was arranged by RNLI Deputy Launching Authority Tom Byrne, who spent many years working as a radio officer for the Irish Coast Guard.