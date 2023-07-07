Wicklow RNLI crew diverted during assessment to rescue seasick crew on broken yacht

The assessment being carried out before contact by the Coast Guard. Pic by John Stapleton, Wicklow RNLI.

THE Wicklow RNLI volunteer crew were undergoing an assessment on Wednesday evening when they were contacted by the Coast Guard to assist five people who were on a 40-foot yacht that had lost power.

The all-weather lifeboat RNLB Ruth and David Arthur was launched under the command of Coxswain Alan Goucher with an RNLI trainer/assessor on board to carry out assessments on some of the volunteer crew.

During the assessment, the lifeboat was diverted to go to the assistance of a yacht, which was losing all power and had three crew who were suffering quite badly from sea sickness.

The assessment was quickly and safely brought to a finish and the crew made their way to the vessel as quickly as possible. The crew located the yacht near the codling bank approximately 10 miles to the east of Wicklow Harbour. The vessel had lost all power and had become unable to use the VHF and had no lighting.

The coxswain made the decision, given the loss of power, the seasick crew and closing darkness, that the best course of action was to take the vessel under tow and make way for Wicklow Harbour. The conditions on scene were described as wind south westerly force 4-5 with up to a 1-metre swell.

The tow took three hours with the casualty vessel being safely secured alongside shortly after midnight. The crew were brought into the lifeboat station to be looked after while transport was arranged to bring them to their destination.

The incomplete parts of the assessment will now be rescheduled for another date.

Speaking after the callout Coxswain Alan Goucher said: “The crew were incredibly professional. The change in mindset from assessment to rescue happened instantly, allowing for a successful rescue. I look forward to the crew completing their assessments at a future date.”