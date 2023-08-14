Wicklow rents are over 8% higher than last year, report reveals

Wicklow rents have continued to rise during the second quarter of this year, with the average rent commanded for a house in the Garden County now 8.4 per cent greater than this time last year.

The figures provided by the latest Daft.ie Irish Rental Report made for grim reading for prospective renters in Wicklow, with the average rent for a property now standing at €1,883, representing a quarter-on-quarter change of 3.5 per cent.

Digging down into the figures, the report from Daft showed that the average rent for a one-bed apartment had increased by 5.5 per cent, up to an average rent of €1,275, while the average cost of a two-bedroom house was €1,543 (up 5.5 per cent), €1,779 (up 5.6 per cent) for a three-bedroom house and €2,041 (up 4.8 per cent) for a four-bedroom house.

The only rental prices that saw a decline in average cost of this period were five-bedroom homes, which fell to an average of €2,136, representing a 7.2 per cent decrease.

Daft.ie’s snapshot of yields, which is the ratio of annual rents to the price of the property, is comparable to an interest rate and is frequently used to measure how healthy the property market is.

In Wicklow, yields were up across the board, with gross annual yields up 0.6 per cent on one-bed apartments, 0.8 per cent on two-bedroom houses, 0.6 per cent on three-bedroom houses and 0.2 per cent on four-bedroom houses.