Wicklow protest walk to take place to demand public access to lighthouse

Keep Ireland Open are organising a protest walk later this month with the aim of restabilising and making access permanent to the lighthouses at Wicklow Head together with right of way access.

Concerns have been raised by councillors during the year at the arbitrary closure of part of the access road to the lighthouses on Wicklow Head, a Special Protection Area, by a local landowner.

Whilst Keep Ireland Open commend Wicklow County Council for registering the cliff walk as a right of way and the development and maintenance of the looped cliff walk, it’s only accessible to those with good mobility.

Many locals use the lighthouse road for exercise, birdwatching, photography and other outdoor pursuits as it is a suitable surface to access the countryside within walking distance from the town. Traditionally this walk has been enjoyed by townspeople but recent years have seen locked gates manned by security guards and confrontations between one landowner and walkers.

Fintan Clarke, a longstanding local activist, recalls this route has been used for as long as he can remember.

“This Irish Lights roadway has provided the only connection that people have with Wicklow Head, the most easterly point of the Republic. It is a place of enormous national interest not alone because of its natural beauty but also because of its built heritage dating back to the late 1700’s. The people of Wicklow and potential visitors from further afield deserve better than to have this priceless heritage snatched away and one might ask what our public representatives intend to do about it.”

Wicklow Head Preservation Group won Best Natural Heritage award in the Pure Mile competition when they first entered the Lighthouse Road. In order to enter the competition, permission was sought from the Irish Lights who maintain the road.

Sam Conway of the Wicklow Head Preservation Group explained: “Irish Lights stated at the time that they had no problem with members of the public walking the road down through the years. Now we have the very sad situation that people are deprived of walking the full length of the road and it would seem that Irish Lights and Wicklow County Council are unable or unwilling to get involved.”

Direct action is being called for and Chairperson of Keep Ireland Open, Robert Dowds, believes this walk is an example of the problems with current legislation, He said: “Even if Wicklow County Council negotiate a solution under the current legislation this could arise again. This is why Keep Ireland Open are campaigning for legislative change.”

The protest walk to the lighthouse on Wicklow Head takes place on Saturday, September 16, starting at 2 p.m. when the protest will leave from the Glen Turn carpark and walk out along the public footpath to the Lighthouse Road and the lighthouses.