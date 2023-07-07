Wicklow poet Jane Clarke shortlisted for prestigious international award

WICKLOW poet Jane Clarke’s third collection ‘A Change in the Air’ is on the five-strong shortlist for the £10,000 Forward Prize for Best Collection, one of the most coveted and influential prizes for poetry in the UK and Ireland.

‘A Change in the Air’ was published by Bloodaxe Books at the end of May and was launched in Bridge Books, Wicklow town as well as in Dublin and London.

Jane grew up on a farm in Roscommon and studied and worked in Dublin for 13 years. She only began to write after moving to Glenmalure almost 30 years ago. Her highly acclaimed poetry reflects on how we are shaped by people, place and landscape and how our past informs our present.

Many of the poems in A Change in the Air are rooted in County Wicklow, including those that honour the mining heritage in the three valleys of Glendasan, Glendalough and Glenmalure as well as poems inspired by the Avonmore river and the recent experience of lockdown in the uplands.

Bernardine Evaristo, well-known author and chair of the judging panel, said: “I think it’s safe to say that poetry in the twenty-first century is flourishing like never before with such a broad range of poets writing from different backgrounds. As a jury we found ourselves drawn to poets who were moving poetry forwards in theme or form or both, who offered us emotional depth, imaginative fertility, re-readability and intellectual complexity, and, most importantly, who were writing fresh perspectives.”

The winners of this year's Forward Prizes will be announced at a ceremony in Leeds Playhouse, as part of Leeds 23, taking place on October 16.