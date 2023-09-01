Wicklow pier to be closed to public for up to five weeks

Dive crews are part of the works taking place at the north pier, also known as the new pier.

Access to the north pier in Wicklow Harbour will be disrupted for four to five weeks to allow for maintenance works to the pier structure.

The works on north pier, also known as the new pier, commence on Monday, September 4 and will involve dive crews pumping concrete into voids in the structure. The project is funded by the Brexit Adjustment Fund under the Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022 - 2023

The works will last for four to five weeks and pedestrians and swimmers are requested not to attempt to access the pier while the works are ongoing.

Cllr Gail Dunne has welcomed the works announcement and has called for understanding from regular users of the pier whose access will be curtailed while the works are taking place.

He said: “These are vital works for the structure of the pier. We have the funding and anyone who visits the harbour on a regular basis would be able to tell that parts of it have fallen into disrepair. These maintenance works are vital for the upkeep of the harbour, which welcomes over 100 commercial ships every year.

“The port also badly needs to be dredged so we can maximise the cargo coming into Wicklow Port. I am currently engaged with the Department and Wicklow County Council about the need to dredge the harbour to give more depth for ships coming in.”