Wicklow people set to host 54 Street Feasts in founder’s county

Wicklow people are set to host a whopping 54 Street Feasts on Sunday, June 25 as neighbours come together for a now annual tradition that was founded in Newtownmountkennedy.

With registration for Street Feast closing on Monday, June 19, organisers are calling on Wicklow residents to get involved and meet their neighbours. The event, which is not a national party, is still based in Newtownmountkennedy and supported by Wicklow County Council.

Speaking about the event, Founder of Street Feast, Sam Bishop, said: "We have had feasts organised in front gardens, on streets and greens, in car parks, laneways, local parks and community centres and can’t wait to see what you come up with! Knock on one door - that’s all it takes to get started.”

Sam added: “By hosting a street party, you can create a lasting legacy of community spirit and strengthen your local area. This is a great opportunity for people to get together with their neighbours and celebrate all that is great about their community. We want to encourage as many people as possible to get involved and make this a day to remember."

Sam advises people to start small and to keep it simple. He urges organisers to get in touch with the Street Feast team for help. “Street Feast hosts are supported in planning their feast, and we have great ideas for overcoming any challenges that might come up.”

With the deadline for registrations approaching, a total of 54 Street Feasts have been planned in Wicklow, taking place in Arklow, Ashford, Avoca, Blainroe, Bray, Greystones, Delgany, Kilcoole, Rathdrum, Rathnew, Redcross, Wicklow town and, of course, Newtownmountkennedy.

Anyone wishing to register and get a free party pack can do so via streetfeast.ie, remembering the deadline is Monday, June 19.