Wicklow painter Niki Purcell opens up about journey to art

Reporter David Medcalf headed to Arklow to admire the paintings of Niki Purcell. In her studio beside the sea. the landscape artist told him how she has managed to achieve commercial success without losing her love of what she does so well, with brush in hand

Niki Purcell is a proper painter. She is not a hobby artist or an occasional artist or an art teacher. She is that rare thing, a painter who earns her living from painting. Her output is commercial enough to attract customers, yet complex enough to be genuine art. The 55-year-old Greystones native has a degree in fine arts to underline her credibility but having the formal qualification is no guarantee whatsoever of success in the real world. Most of her classmates who studied at the National College of Art and Design in the eighties have long since moved on to other things.