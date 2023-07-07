Wicklow National Park requires better protection – Deputy Whitmore

DEPUTY Jennifer Whitmore has called for better protection for Wicklow National Park during a debate in in Dáil Éireann on the progress of the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Deputy Whitmore, who is an ecologist, said: “Wicklow’s national park is a beautiful and valuable resource that we have in Wicklow. However, like every other National Park in Ireland, it needs greater protection. We need a considerable gear shift in the enforcement of biodiversity protection and nature protection enforcement in our parks if we want to keep them and expand them in the years to come.

“Our national parks do not have management plans. We need to put those in place, and within them, we need to specify that biodiversity is the key priority for those management plans. It has to be prioritised above tourism, recreation or farming that may happen in National Parks.

“Recently, I went out with the Prosilva team in Wicklow to look at ways to better manage our forestry, and I was so distressed to hear from forestry experts that there is not a single native forest in the county of Wicklow that will be there in the future if we continue as we have been when it comes to their management. This is a result of non-native deer stripping out new saplings. These are the kinds of issues that we need to address in the form of National Park Management plans.”

Danny Alvey, chairperson of ReWild Wicklow and Social Democrats local election candidate for Wicklow, said: “National Park coverage in this country is one of the lowest in the EU at just 0.9 per cent of total land area, far lower than our nearest neighbour the UK at 8.2 per cent. And within this none of these National Parks have comprehensive plans for protecting and improving the habitats they offer to wildlife.

“That's not to say the NPWS rangers themselves don't do terrific work on a variety of projects with limited resources. But we can also see just how much work there is to do to improve biodiversity in National Parks such as the Wicklow Mountains one. Over-grazing from sika deer, sheep and encroachment of sitka spruce from surrounding plantations are real problems and will only be solved with more resources and comprehensive management plans."