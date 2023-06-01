Wicklow murals project will focus on maritime themes

Wicklow town is set to be reanimated and revitalised with the addition of five new murals in selected locations across the town. A new initiative launched by the Wicklow Town Team (WTT) and Wicklow Municipal District (WMD), in conjunction with The Walls Project (TWP), will see murals designed at The Doctors Steps, Salthouse Lane, Quarantine Hill, Market Square and the Scouts Hall in the coming months.

An open call for multidisciplinary artists, who have a speciality in working with "large scale public realm murals” has been issued to local, national and international artists who wish to be part of the projects, with all applications required to have a “proven track record showing their experience and ability to work on this scale”.

Following the submission period, the chosen artists will be invited to respond to an overall theme of ‘Maritime’ with their inspiration highlighting a reflection of Wicklow’s heritage and historical links to the Irish Sea. The overall essence of this project is to reanimate and revitalise the important links between the main street of Wicklow Town to the south quays, harbour & market square, which are all fast becoming increasingly popular with locals and visitors alike as a place to sit, dine or drink coffee.

The project will be managed by Waterford based creative arts agency, The Walls Project who have vast experience of community arts projects and have a rich proven track record in the creation of numerous murals in Waterford city.

Speaking at the launch of the open call WTT Chairman, Dave Shannon said, “‘We are exceptionally excited to see this project come to life and encourage all artists who can work on this scale to apply. By the creation of these maritime inspired murals, the aim of WTT and WMD is to highlight the important linkage lane ways from the main street of our town, to the south quays and so create a better footfall flow through these areas to act as a vehicle to increase visitor numbers.

"The expectation is that through the creation of the five murals, they will help boost the tourism offering of the town itself, while equally working towards building a strong sense of local pride among the community that live here.

On completion, a mural trail will be created that will also link into the Historical Walking Tour which was launched two years ago.

Inspiration for design briefs will be collected via community and stakeholder engagement workshops and artists can find details about the open call online at www.wallsproject.ie/commissions. The artists call out timeframe runs until Monday, June 5..

Shortlisted artists will be announced Monday, June 26. More information on the application process can be found by contacting Kerri Haberlin, Administrator at kerri@wallsproject.ie.