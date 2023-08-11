Wicklow man’s JCB passion helped him meet Bono and get invited to join circus
Reporter David Medcalf chewed the fat with Johnny Fortune. Raised in Bray and now resident near Roundwood, Johnny spoke of how he came to drive JCB diggers, making it his career, and how he was so good at it that he was invited to join a circus…
Wicklow People
Here’s a question for you. What do the initials JCB stand for? Those three letters are universally recognised. They are emblazoned on bulldozers and diggers across the land. The distinctive yellow vehicles are standard hardware on construction sites and roadworks. But where do J, C and B come from? What inspired the brand name? Most people have no idea, though they have no problem recognising a JCB or understanding any reference to JCB’s in conversation.