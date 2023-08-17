Wicklow man receives ‘Hospice Hero’ award for fundraising efforts

Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services has awarded a ‘Hospice Hero Community Fundraising Awards’ to Arklow man Fabian Doyle for his outstanding fundraising efforts that have raised €115,000 in ten years.

Now in its second year, the awards acknowledge the significant contribution of community fundraising events in supporting Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services’ delivery of vital care across the communities it serves in Wicklow, Harold’s Cross and Blackrock.

Fabian was recognised for establishing the Glen to Glen Hike in 2013 to raise funds for the building of Wicklow Hospice on a green space, kindly donated by the Columban Sisters in Magheramore.

That dream was realised in 2020 when Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services Wicklow officially opened on the site and has since been providing specialised palliative care for patients and families for almost three years.

Speaking after accepting his award, Fabian said: “Way back in 2013, when discussion about the possibility of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services coming to Wicklow was being realised, we knew we had to support these incredible services and rally our friends, family and community to get behind the cause.

“Glen to Glen has grown beyond what we ever imagined, and we are looking forward to seeing it grow further in the future, as well as provide important fundraising for the continuation and development of the vital work of Wicklow Hospice.

Karen Gallagher, Interim Director of Fundraising and Communications at Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services added: “These special awards recognise events organised by people in the community who show their support for our work by coming up with ideas that capture the hearts and minds of their friends, families and neighbours.

“We thank all of those who support us in this way and appreciate all the time and effort put in. We rely heavily on donations from the community to support our services and develop our facilities.

“Having reached and exceeded the target milestone of €100,000, Fabian is now handing the event over to Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services to run but has been playing a critical role in ensuring a smooth transition.

“Without committed and dedicated community leaders like Fabian, along with the support of the wider community, Wicklow Hospice could not have been built. Today, we could not continue to provide the much-needed services to patients and families without such support.”

Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services is also currently preparing for and looking forward to this year’s ‘Glen to Glen Hike’, taking place on Sunday, October 22, through the Glendalough and Glendassan Valleys.

Last year, the event raised almost €24,000, and with the support of participants and generous friends and family, Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services is hoping to surpass that amount this year. While spaces are limited, registration is open, and all participants will receive a free T-shirt on the day.

For more information visit register.enthuse.com/ps/event/HikeforHospiceGlentoGlen