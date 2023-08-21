Wicklow man (25) who died in tragic weekend crash named locally

The Ballinacarrig road which was closed on Saturday following a fatal collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to the young Wicklow father, Gearoid Nicholl, who died aged just 25 in a tragic road traffic accident last weekend.

The incident took place at Ballinacarrig Lower between the Meetings of the Water and Ballinaclash, close to Rathdrum, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, while Storm Betty was still raging, leaving driving conditions poor at the time of the accident.

Gearoid was in the passenger seat of the vehicle when the fatal single-vehicle road collision took place. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Loughlinstown mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for treatment for injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Gearoid was a father-of-one who used to play hurling with Avondale GAA Club, where he was highly thought of amongst his fellow players, members and selectors.

In paying tribute to the deceased, Jimmy O’Shaughnessy of Avondale GAA Club said: “Everyone is in complete shock at Gearoid’s tragic passing. We just can’t believe it. He was such a nice young man and played hurling with Avondale at junior level and also at juvenile. He was a very talented player and also used to attend Avondale Community college during his school days.

“The whole community is still reeling in shock at the news and we pass on our deepest and most sincere sympathies to Gearoid’s family and loved ones at this most difficult of times.”

Funeral details have still to be confirmed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

In a statement gardaí said: “Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Ballinacarrig Lower area on Saturday morning, between 12.30 a.m. and 1.30 a.m., are asked to make this footage available to gardai.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.