Wicklow Lions turn focus to three major fundraisers

AFTER the winter series of very successful quiz Nights organised by Wicklow and District Lions Club to raise vital funds for 17 local charities, the members will be continuing their voluntary work over the coming summer months.

Over the next few months the club will be organising three major fundraising projects.

The first takes place on May 6 when Darkness Into Light takes place in Wicklow town again. The organising committee consists of Lions members who support Pieta which provides free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress, engage in self-harm, or bereaved by suicide.

On June 9 the annual Lions Golf Classic will take place at Blainroe Golf Club. This is an extremely important fundraising event for the club and it depends on the support of all golfers and local business’s.

The third major fundraiser and the first of its type for the local club will be a Gala Ball for Move4Parkinsons, taking place in Druid’s Glen Hotel and Golf Resort on June 17. More details on this exciting event will be announced very soon.

Besides these three important events, Lions volunteers will also continue to support the displaced people of Ukraine and more recently the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.