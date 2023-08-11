Wicklow Library Service launch free outdoor games pack

Wicklow County Council Library Service has launched a fantastic new outdoor games pack that members hosting children’s parties and picnics can borrow from local libraries.

Whether you’re heading off on a weekend break or simply enjoying some back garden fun, the ‘Let’s Play Outdoor Games’ packs can be borrowed for up to one week using an adult library card, with a current membership to your local library the only requirement.

The brilliant initiative is part of Wicklow County Council’s Let’s Play programme which launched in July in conjunction with Healthy Wicklow, Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership, Sláintecare Healthy Communities. and the Wicklow Libraries.

The government-led initiative aims to promote play for all children, fostering active and healthy lifestyles while encouraging community engagement and physical well-being.

“If you are hosting a children’s birthday party at home or maybe going on a picnic in the outdoors, heading away for the weekend or perhaps playing in your own backyard, why not check out our new Let’s Play Outdoor Games pack?,” a Library Service spokesperson said.

“Our libraries have been working with Healthy Wicklow, Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership to bring you the opportunity to borrow ‘Let’s Play’ Outdoor Games from your local library. Each pack can be borrowed for up to one week on an adult library card. You just need a current membership.”

For more information about the Let’s Play Outdoor Games pack, visit the Wicklow County Council Library Service Facebook page or contact your local library branch.