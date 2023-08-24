Wicklow libraries offering free ‘My Little Library Bag’ for children starting school

Every junior infant in the county can visit their local library and receive a complimentary bag.

WICKLOW County Council Public Library Service is reminding parents and guardians of children due to start Junior Infants in September to make sure to collect their ‘My Little Library Bag’.

The ‘My Little Library Bags’ initiative is aimed at welcoming new junior infants to the world of education and fostering a love for reading from an early age.

"We believe that every child's journey into formal education should be filled with excitement and wonder," said Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy. “By providing these My Little Library Bags, we aim to make the transition to school a positive experience for every junior infant and their families. Our libraries are here to support the development of children, fostering not only literacy skills but also a sense of belonging and confidence."

Starting school is a significant milestone in every child's life and our libraries are committed to making this transition smoother and more joyful for both pupils and parents.

Through the ‘My Little Library Bags’ project, every junior infant in the county can visit their local library and receive a complimentary bag of carefully curated picture books. These titles have been thoughtfully chosen and focus on starting school, well-being, and making friends – topics that are important to young learners.

Chief Executive, Emer O’Gorman, added: “The “My Little Library Bags" initiative underlines the significance of library membership for families. This initiative not only equips children with the tools for school readiness but also emphasises the role of reading in nurturing curiosity, empathy, and cognitive development.”